Meet two teens who have secured jobs through foundation apprenticeships despite pandemic challenges

Two youngsters have secured employment after successfully completing foundation apprenticeships in their schools.

Grace Sellarajah, 17, from Dundee, and Andrew Rutherford, 18, from Fife, both gained a Higher qualification from the course, taught over two school years in S5 and S6.

The relatively new initiative combines theory work at school and a nearby college with on the job experience at real companies.

Grace, a pupil at Grove Academy, in Broughty Ferry, will finish her Higher foundation apprenticeship in business at the end of this school year.

As part of the course, Grace received a work placement at Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce and impressed bosses there so much that she’s landed herself a job.

Grace said: “At first I was nervous but my confidence grew over time.

“I enjoyed the independence of working, learning new skills and meeting new people – it’s a great experience.”

Grace shadowed different departments within the city’s chamber of commerce as part of her placement and even hosted team meetings online.

She said: “I feel lucky that I was still able to do my placement.

“It was different to how it would have been without the pandemic, because it was all online, but I don’t feel that had a negative impact.

“It meant I was able to experience all areas of the business and learn different programmes and software, and put all my knowledge into practice in the real world.”

Grace hopes to go to university to study business after the summer and says her foundation apprenticeship has been invaluable in helping her decide which course to apply for.

Andrew, a former pupil at Balwearie High School, in Kirkcaldy, also values his foundation apprenticeship for helping him decide which field he wanted to work in.

Having completed his course in engineering in June, Andrew believes it clinched his current graduate apprenticeship at technology firm Leonardo UK, in Edinburgh.

He said: “I had Higher foundation apprenticeship in engineering on my CV.

“I didn’t have Higher English, which was supposed to be one of the requirements, so I think it was that which helped me get on.”

Andrew did have other relevant qualifications and impressed recruiters with his well thought out interview presentation.

He says he felt ready to go straight into the world of work – rather than further education – after his placement at metal firm Fife Fabrications.

He said: “The foundation apprenticeship gave me an opportunity to understand the struggles and the positives of the job.

“And it helped me work out exactly what I wanted to do – and what I didn’t.”

A foundation apprenticeship is an industry recognised qualification at SCQF Level 6, delivered by learning providers in partnership with employers.

Last academic year, 2019-20, there were 3,445 pupils signed up for the course across Scotland – an increase of 1,910 on the previous year.

Adaptions to the course have been made this year in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, including the creation of remote placements and virtual workshops and tours.

Graeme Hendry, senior partnership and delivery manager at Skills Development Scotland, said: “Scotland’s learning system has faced major challenges as a result of the pandemic.

“Since Covid-19 restrictions were put in place, Skills Development Scotland and Scottish Qualifications Authority have worked with sector skills councils, learning providers and education partners to maintain the quality, integrity and level of learning for foundation apprenticeships.

“Collaboration across the sector has been vital in our rapid response to support learners and providers.

“During this time, adaptations have been made so that foundation apprentices can continue to progress with their work-based learning throughout the disruption and complete and achieve this important qualification.

“This work has maintained the value and recognition for a foundation apprenticeship qualification, as its currency continues to enable progression on to work such as a modern or graduate apprenticeship or on to further learning through college or university.”