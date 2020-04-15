‘Two years ago we were homeless, he’s had a tough time’ – Angus mum pleads for return of son’s prized bike after it was stolen

An Arbroath woman has offered a cash reward to anyone who can help to locate her son’s stolen bike after it was cruelly stolen from him.

Jackie Selden claims that the stolen bike, a yellow Pinnacle Kapur, is no longer on the market and can’t be replaced.

The theft is even tougher to take for Jackie as just two years ago the family were homeless, and she has worked hard to provide a house and give her kids what their classmates have since then.

She said: “It cost £400 from Evan’s Bikes and it can’t be bought again. I can’t get it in that colour anywhere.

“We don’t have the money to replace it either.

“I’m a single mum and I’ve got two lads to look after, I don’t really have £400 to spend on a bike.

“It’s my son’s 13th birthday in June and I bought him it as an early present because all of his friends had them. It was his pride and joy.”

The single mum believes that the bike was stolen while she was out walking the family’s dog on Thursday.

She said: “We have a German shepherd, he’s really friendly but he’s a good guard dog.

“I think whoever it was waiting until I took him out for a walk.”

The bike was locked away in a shed in the family’s back garden on Dishlandtown Street.

Jackie said that the theft left her son very upset.

She said: “He spent ages researching and picking the one he wanted.

“He’s broken-hearted. Just gutted.

“We’ve had a tough couple of years, two years ago we were homeless.

“I’ve worked really hard to get a house for me and my kids, and I worked overtime and weekends to afford the bike.

“If you are a parent and your kid has come home with this bike, please contact me.

The bike was spotted in the Timmergreens area a few days ago, and Jackie has asked that anyone with information on it’s whereabouts to come forward.

She added: “I’ve got a cash reward for anyone who has information which leads to the bike being found.

“This is a plea to whomever took it. It’s my sons.

“The boy has been through a lot this past couple of years so I’m asking you, please give it back to him.”3

The incident was reported to the police by Jackie and she has praised their response.

Police were approached for comment.,