Two-year-old toddler dies after horror Highland car crash

A two-year-old boy has died following a horror car crash in Caithness.

Iain Mackay, from Wick, was a passenger in a blue Peugeot 208 in the weekend incident, which left three others in hospital with serious injuries.

The car collided with a blue Nissan Qashqai at about 4.45pm on Sunday on the A99 Lybster road.

‘An unbearably tragic loss’

Iain was airlifted to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow for treatment after the incident at Occumster.

His condition was described as critical at the time.

However, police have now confirmed the toddler has died from his injuries.

We can confirm that 2-year-old Iain Mackay has passed away following a road crash on the A99 at Occumster. The crash happened at 4.45pm on Sunday, 22 August, when a blue Peugeot 208 collided with a blue Nissan Qashqai on the A99 at Occumster. READ MORE: https://t.co/cVuIGzMIWj pic.twitter.com/iUZPzrPTp6 — Northern Police (@northernPolice) August 26, 2021

Sergeant David Miller, from the Dingwall road policing unit, said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with Iain’s family, following their unbearably tragic loss.

“Three women also sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident and we are appealing for anyone with information to please assist our inquiries, as we work to establish the full circumstances.

“If you were in the area and may have seen either of the cars involved, or have possible dashcam footage which could help our investigation, please get in touch with police.”

What happened?

Police closed the A99 for about eight hours at the weekend for a collision investigation to take place.

The 25-year-old woman driving the Peugeot and a female passenger, 26, were both taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old woman driving the Nissan was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, also with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police by calling 101 while quoting incident number 2828 from August 22.