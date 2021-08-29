Two women taken to hospital after M90 crash at Broxden Roundabout

Two women were taken to hospital after a car crash on the M90 on Saturday afternoon.

The two-car collision happened on the M90 towards the Broxden Roundabout in Perth not long after midday.

The women were taken to hospital as a precaution, however the extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

Police attended the scene of the Perth crash at the busy roundabout.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a two-car crash on the M90 towards Broxden Roundabout, Perth, around 12.35pm on Saturday, 28 August, 2021.

“Two women were taken to hospital as a precaution.”