Two women taken to hospital after M90 crash at Broxden Roundabout By Katy Scott August 29, 2021, 3:33 pm Updated: August 29, 2021, 3:42 pm Police attended a crash on the M90 towards the Broxden Roundabout. Two women were taken to hospital after a car crash on the M90 on Saturday afternoon. The two-car collision happened on the M90 towards the Broxden Roundabout in Perth not long after midday. The women were taken to hospital as a precaution, however the extent of their injuries has not been confirmed. Police attended the scene of the Perth crash at the busy roundabout. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received report of a two-car crash on the M90 towards Broxden Roundabout, Perth, around 12.35pm on Saturday, 28 August, 2021. "Two women were taken to hospital as a precaution."