Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

Two women taken to hospital after M90 crash at Broxden Roundabout

By Katy Scott
August 29, 2021, 3:33 pm Updated: August 29, 2021, 3:42 pm
m90 crash
Police attended a crash on the M90 towards the Broxden Roundabout.

Two women were taken to hospital after a car crash on the M90 on Saturday afternoon.

The two-car collision happened on the M90 towards the Broxden Roundabout in Perth not long after midday.

The women were taken to hospital as a precaution, however the extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

Police attended the scene of the Perth crash at the busy roundabout.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a two-car crash on the M90 towards Broxden Roundabout, Perth, around 12.35pm on Saturday, 28 August, 2021.

“Two women were taken to hospital as a precaution.”