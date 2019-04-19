Two women dead after being plucked from the sea off Aberdeen this morning

Two women have died in a tragic incident at Aberdeen esplanade.

Police say emergency services rushed to the beach area in the early hours of this morning after receiving reports of two people in the sea off Aberdeen Beach.

They were picked up by RNLI crew and taken to hospital where, tragically, they died.

A police spokesman said: “At 12.45am Police Scotland along with partner agencies from Scottish Fire and Rescue, Scottish Ambulance Service, HM Coastguard and RNLI attended a report of two people in the sea off of Aberdeen Beach.

“Both people were recovered by the RNLI inshore lifeboat and taken to hospital where tragically, despite efforts to save them both,they sadly died.

“There are no further details available just now and our thoughts are with the individuals’ families and friends at this sad time.”

