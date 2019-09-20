Two women charged with stealing suitcases from passengers on train between Dundee and Perth

Two women are facing claims they stole suitcases from train passengers.

Nicola Jackson, of Dallfield Court, and Mains Loan resident Carri Stewart are charged with making the theft on a train between Dundee and Perth on February 21.

The pair allegedly stole a suitcase containing clothing and other items. Another is said to have contained clothing, personal items and an Acer laptop.

Jackson, 41, pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for January 6 with an intermediate diet on December 12.

The 38-year-old Stewart had her case continued without plea until October 11.