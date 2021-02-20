Two women charged in connection with Dundee robberies which left one OAP ‘penniless’

Two women have been charged following alleged robberies targeting elderly residents at a Dundee sheltered housing complex.

Police arrested a 21-year-old and a 40-year-old in connection with the probe, which centred around properties on Kinghorne Road and Wedderburn Street.

Two alleged robberies are said to have taken place at the sheltered accommodation on Wednesday and Thursday.

Police say there was also an attempted robbery at one of the properties.

One 75-year-old woman who lives at the complex is said to have had £460 of savings taken during one of the alleged robberies, leaving her penniless.

The two women are due in Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, February 22.