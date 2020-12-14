Two women arrested and charged following alleged robbery in Stobswell

A man required hospital treatment after an alleged robbery in Stobswell.

Neighbours heard shouting at around 5am on Saturday morning before ambulance and police arrived at the scene and erected a cordon on Dundonald Street.

A spokesman for the force confirmed two women had been charged in connection with the incident and are expected to appear in court on Monday.

One neighbour said police were standing within a block of flats and officers were also seen “combing” the street.

© James Simpson/DCT Media

He added: “There was a section cordoned off near to the newsagents and the junction with Court Street.

“At around 10.30am there was at least 10 police officers on the street. Officers were looking underneath cars and walking along the street checking every nook and cranny of the road.

“I heard shouting at around 5am and I was aware there was an ambulance in the street around that time as well but I had no idea what was going on.

“The police hadn’t conducted any door-to-door inquiries in my block on Saturday morning but I think the cordon had come down by Saturday afternoon.”

Another resident said he had seen the cordon near to the euro bins at around 11am as he went into the local newsagents.

© James Simpson/DCT Media

He added: “It isn’t uncommon to see the police here but I was shocked to see the extent of the investigation.

“There was an officer standing at the cordon at the bins and it appeared there was a police presence within one of the blocks of flats near to the junction with Court Street.

“It looked like some of the police presence may have been forensic staff.

“I never saw any evidence bags but they covered a substantial section of Dundonald Street in connection with their investigation.

“It was sad to see what was going on here, I live nearby and it’s the last thing you want to see in your neighbourhood.

“Hopefully the man who was taken to Ninewells Hospital makes a speedy recovery.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 5.15am on Saturday December 12, officers were called to a report of a robbery on Dundonald Street, Dundee.

“The 48-year-old male victim was been taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“Two woman, aged 22 and 48, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”