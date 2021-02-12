Two women in Dundee have been charged over allegations of extortion online.

Police have said that the women, aged 24 and 22, were arrested on Thursday in connection with five separate offences of extortion relating to online contact.

The alleged offences date back to July 2020, and involved interaction online either through a chat service or email. The alleged victims were then allegedly blackmailed into sending money to prevent having private conversations shared publicly or to personal contacts.

The two women were released from custody on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.