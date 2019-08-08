Two Dundee women, aged 19, accused of attacking woman with brick

Two teenagers deny attacking a woman with a brick.

Chloe Davidson and Elly Syme, both 19, allegedly assaulted Lesley Bannister-McCurrah on Eliza Street on Saturday.

The pair are accused of throwing her to the ground, repeatedly kicking her on the head and body before striking her on the head with a brick or similar.

Both also allegedly repeatedly punched her on the body.

Davidson, of Brougham Gardens, and Syme, of Annan Terrace, will stand trial in November.