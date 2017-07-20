Two weeks of resurfacing work on A90 north of Dundee

A section of the A90 north of Dundee is set to undergo resurfacing work costing £360,000.

The investment by Transport Scotland will ensure that the northbound section between the Murroes and Tealing junctions — used by about 13,600 vehicles every day — continues to operate safely for years to come.

The overnight structural resurfacing works, which will see a reinforcement layer incorporated within the surfacing layers, will get under way at 7.30pm on Sunday and last for two weeks.

The work is expected to be completed by 6.30am on Friday August 4.