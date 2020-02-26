Dundee carer Tracey heading to Russia to play drums and promote Scottish culture

A Dundee carer is heading to Russia to drum up the promotion of Scottish culture.

Tracey Ingram, who works at Pitkerro Care Centre, is a drummer in the Mains of Fintry Pipe Band.

And she has been chosen to represent the UK at the International Council of Organisations of Folklore Festivals and Folk Arts.

The festival aims to promote and safeguard traditional culture, mainly through music, dance and other forms of art.

Tracey will be performing in the opening and closing parades, as well as in daily performances accompanied by a Highland dancing school.

She flies to Russia in July for her two-week adventure and has been given backing by her colleagues at the care home.

Tracey said: “It is a huge honour to have been chosen to represent the UK at the CIOFF World Folkloriada in Russia 2020.

“The support and encouragement from my colleagues at Pitkerro Care Centre has been truly heart-warming and I hope to do them proud.”

Staff at the care centre are very proud of Tracey and paid tribute to her efforts.

Home manager Prisca Katsande said: “Huge congratulations to Tracey from everyone on this well-deserved achievement.

“We are all wishing her the best of luck for the trip which she embarks on in July.

“It is sure to be a really exciting experience.”