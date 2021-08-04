News / Local / Fife Two-vehicle crash temporarily blocks busy Kirkcaldy road By Katy Scott August 4, 2021, 11:08 am An accident involving two cars temporarily closed off a road in Kirkcaldy as emergency services attended the scene. The two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy was reported to police just after 8.30am on Wednesday. Broom Road was blocked for a short amount of time but has since reopened. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.35am on Wednesday, August 4, we received a report of a two vehicle crash on Broom Road in Kirkcaldy. “Emergency services attended and the road was blocked for a short time and has since fully reopened.” Roadworks were planned for the busy Kirkcaldy road this month, however they have since been delayed until August. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe