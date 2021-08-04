Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Fife

Two-vehicle crash temporarily blocks busy Kirkcaldy road

By Katy Scott
August 4, 2021, 11:08 am
crash kirkcaldy

An accident involving two cars temporarily closed off a road in Kirkcaldy as emergency services attended the scene.

The two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy was reported to police just after 8.30am on Wednesday.

Broom Road was blocked for a short amount of time but has since reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.35am on Wednesday, August 4, we received a report of a two vehicle crash on Broom Road in Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended and the road was blocked for a short time and has since fully reopened.”

Roadworks were planned for the busy Kirkcaldy road this month, however they have since been delayed until August.