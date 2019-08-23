Two-vehicle crash in Perthshire village between lorry and tractor

Emergency services were called out to a two-vehicle collision in a Perthshire village this afternoon.

The incident, which is not believed to be serious, involved a lorry and a tractor.

It is understood that no one was taken to hospital.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “There was a road traffic collision between a lorry and a tractor this afternoon.

“The incident occurred on Main Street in Balbeggie.

“The collision occurred at 2:20 pm.

“There is no reports of any serious injuries.”

The spokesman added: “The large emergency service presence is due to the fact the incident involved two large vehicles.”