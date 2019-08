Emergency services are in attendance after a crash in Monifieth.

Police, firefighters and paramedics rushed to Panmure Street following the two-car collision, which took place just after 5pm, at the junction with Laird Street.

The road has been closed as a result of the accident.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent two appliances to deal with the incident.

More on this as we get it.