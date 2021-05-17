Two-vehicle crash closes part of A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road

A two-vehicle accident closed part of the A90 on Monday evening.

Emergency services attended at the accident, southbound on the road near Oathlaw, Forfar.

Police said this evening there were no life-threatening injuries.

Carriageway reopened

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 6.50pm on Monday May 17, following the report of a two-vehicle road crash on the A90 Southbound near Oathlaw, Forfar.

“Emergency services attended and there does not appear to be any life-threatening injuries.

“The southbound carriageway has now re-opened.”