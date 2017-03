Police and ambulance staff were called to a collision between a car and a lorry on the Dundee-bound A90 near Errol this morning.

One of the lanes was closed as officers sought to clear the vehicles from the road, near the Middlebank Golf Centre.

Ambulance crew aided one of the motorists who was suffering from shock.

There were no other injuries.

A police spokesman said: “We expect to clear the road very very soon.”