Dundee’s V&A museum is set for a windfall of more than £1 million from the pockets of two businessmen.

Aberdeenshire-based Alasdair Locke, who is chairman of the museum’s fundraising group, has pledged £1m himself to the project.

And Tim Allan, director of Dundee’s Unicorn Property Group, has just committed to donating a “six-figure sum”.

Mr Locke said he wanted to help fund the project because he feels it will benefit not just Dundee, but the whole of Scotland.

He added: “My donation may be significant but every donation to the museum is significant.”

Mr Allan has already given in excess of £50,000 to the museum.

He said he was stumping up further cash for the project — which has received millions from private sources — because he believed it was going to lead to “unprecedented economic growth” for the city.

He said: “I believe Dundee is on the edge of greatness and I want to be part of that. The V&A is the boldest and most ambitious project that is being undertaken for the people of Dundee.

“I believe it will bring economic regeneration to the city.”

Will Dawson, the council’s convener of city development, praised the pair’s donations.

He said: “It’s great they are supporting this vitally important asset to the city and that they recognise the importance of it to Dundee.”

A V&A Dundee spokesman said: “We’re delighted that V&A Dundee has captured the imagination of so many people who have got behind the project.”

Mr Locke is a former merchant banker and oil industry leader.

After founding Abbot Group plc in 1990 he succeeded in turning it into one of the world’s leading drilling companies.

He continues to have significant business interests in insurance, shipping and property. He recently netted £64 million after selling Argent, the insurance firm he heads, for £142.5m.