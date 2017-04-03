Police in Dundee are appealing for witnesses after 25 windows were smashed at St Pauls RC Academy in Gillburn Road, Dundee sometime between 3.30pm on Saturday and 8am on Sunday.

Officers are keen to trace two teenage boys who were seen in the area at the time.

One was wearing a half black and half brown coloured jacket, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

The other was wearing a black T-shirt, Navy blue tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Anyone with information that could assist officers with their enquiries into this crime should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 8076/17.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org