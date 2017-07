Two teenagers were injured in what police describe as a serious assault in Dundee in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 19 year old man suffered a facial injury and a 16 year old boy suffered a hand injury after the incident in Findale Street.

Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 450 of 16 July or speak to any police officer.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.