Two teenagers taken to hospital and 45-year-old male arrested after alleged disturbance in Perth

A male has been arrested and two teenagers have been taken to hospital after an alleged disturbance at a property in Perth.

Police were called to Crieff Road shortly before 7.20pm on Friday evening.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a disturbance at a property on Crieff Road in Perth shortly before 7.20pm on Friday, July 31, 2020.

“Two teenage boys have been taken to Perth Royal Infirmary following the incident. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

“A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”