Two teenagers in group taken to hospital after ‘serious’ incident in Glasgow

Two teenagers are amongst a group of six people taken to hospital after a serious incident in Glasgow on Friday afternoon.

Armed police sealed off West George Street, with more than a dozen police vehicles attending the scene.

Police have confirmed the incident is not being treated as terrorism and the investigation is continuing.

Assistant Chief Constable, Steve Johnson, of Police Scotland, said a 42-year-old police officer was in a critical but stable condition in hospital, and their family was aware.

He said there were five other men were in hospital, aged 17, 18, 20, 38 and 53, while a man shot by armed police had died.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those who were injured, including our officer,” he said.

“The incident is not being treated as a terrorism and our investigation is continuing into the circumstances. There is no wider risk to the public, however the street remains closed and people should avoid the area.

“As would be the case in any police discharge of firearms involving a fatality, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has instructed the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner to investigate.”

Mr Johnson said police responded to reports of an incident at the Park Inn Hotel at 12.50pm on Friday, and officers were on the scene within two minutes.

Tom Flanagan Karttunnen, of the Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic event that happened today on West George Street in Glasgow.

“We are working with the hotel owner and all the relevant local authorities, including Police Scotland, to support the investigation.

“Police Scotland has confirmed the incident has been contained and there is no further threat to the public.

“During the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the hotel has been occupied for temporary housing.”

Scottish Police Federation chairman David Hamilton confirmed earlier the injured officer is male.

He said in a statement: “Whilst there is understandable and considerable public interest in the major incident in Glasgow earlier today, our focus at this time is in assisting the family of our colleague who has been seriously injured.

“This is obviously an anxious time for them and we ask that they be left alone as their attentions are very obviously directed towards the care of their loved one.

“Our thoughts, prayers and best wishes are with our colleague, his family and friends, and all colleagues affected by this incident at this time.”

Witness Craig Milroy, who saw the aftermath of the incident from an office building nearby, said he had seen four people taken away in ambulances.

He told the PA news agency: “We saw commotion, ambulances further up and we saw armed police all running into the hotel next to the Society Room.

“We were still standing outside, after that the police all came down, the riot police and triage team told us to go back in and lock the door.”

Speaking on the BBC, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she became aware of the incident when she stepped off the podium having given the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus update.

She said she has had a brief conversation with Boris Johnson, who expressed his concern and sympathies.

Ms Sturgeon said: “It’s been a dreadful afternoon for the city of Glasgow.”

She added that people’s thoughts should be with those who had been injured, stating: “All of us should bear them in mind, bear their families in mind and make sure we focus on all of the great things that bring our city together.

“These are incidents that shock all of us and leave a sense of anxiety.

“The police through their professionalism and calm handling of this contained this situation relatively quickly.”

She said the actions taken ensured a “very, very serious incident didn’t become much worse”.

Downing Street said Boris Johnson’s “thoughts remain” with those injured during the incident in Glasgow on Friday.

A spokesman for Number 10 said: “The Prime Minister has this afternoon spoken with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon about the incident in Glasgow.

“He has also held a meeting with the Home Secretary and senior police officers, in which he was updated.

“The Prime Minister thanked the Chief Constable of Police Scotland, Iain Livingstone, for the exceptional bravery of his officers at the scene.

“The PM’s thoughts remain with the injured and their loved ones.”