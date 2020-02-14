Two teenagers charged following crash in Hilltown as claims made that joyriding teens took out traffic lights at junction

Two teenagers have been charged by police in connection with a car crash in the Hilltown.

The boys, both aged 15, have been reported to the procurator fiscal over the smash which took place on Sunday at around 9.15am.

No one was injured during the incident but police have now arrested and charged the two teens.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Officers were made aware of a crash involving a single vehicle which happened on Constitution Street in Dundee shortly before 9.15am on Sunday February 9.

“Two males – both aged 15 years old – have been charged in connection with various road traffic offences.

“Reports will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the children’s reporter.”

The controlled junction at Hilltown and Constitution Street has been in a state of limbo after the car reportedly crashed into a control box on Sunday morning.

Residents in the surrounding flats have raised safety fears about the issue after witnessing several vehicles edging out into the road, potentially into the path of oncoming traffic.

They claim it is hazardous for both drivers and pedestrians and could lead to someone being injured.

Questions are also being asked about why temporary lights have not been installed.

Several people have contacted the Tele this week regarding the situation at the busy junction.

Lorraine Thomson, who has lived in the area for 38 years, said there have been problems for pedestrians crossing since the lights were damaged.

She said: “This section is chaos at the best of times.

“At the moment when you are crossing you are literally having to look four ways.”

Another man, who declined to be named, said: “It’s a busy road and you see everyone cautiously edging out.

“Why they haven’t put up temporary traffic lights is beyond me.

“Most drivers have been erring on the side of caution, but others are still going through at speed.

“You can’t help but feel motorists are risking a bit of a deadly face-off with no one dictating who has right of way.”

A city council spokesman said: “We are working with contractors to resolve the issue.”