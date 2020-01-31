Two teenagers arrested in connection with vandalism incidents in Dundee and Invergowrie

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a spate of vandalism in Dundee and Invergowrie.

Police confirmed the arrest of the two 15-year-old boys and said enquiries are continuing into the incidents which took place at various locations in western Dundee and Invergowrie.

A police statement said: “Police Scotland can confirm that two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with the recent series of vandalism in western Dundee and Invergowrie.

“Enquiries are continuing and for legal reasons they have been released pending further investigation.

“We should have a further update regarding this in the next few days.”