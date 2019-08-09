Two teenagers and 23-year-old arrested after £13k seizure of heroin by Fife police

Two teenagers and a 23-year-old have been charged after police in Fife recovered heroin worth more than £13,000 from a property in Glenrothes.

Officers from the Proactive CID carried out an intelligence-led search of an address in Elgin Drive, where they seized heroin worth around £13,500 along with £11,000 in banknotes.

The three men were all scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today on alleged drugs offences.

Detective Inspector Lynne McQuade from Fife’s Proactive CID said: “The heroin we recovered would have been distributed within our communities and caused untold harm to vulnerable people.

“We are grateful for the information we receive from the public relating to drug crime and whenever intelligence comes in, it will be assessed and acted upon accordingly to bring offenders to justice.

“If you would like to report ongoing drug crime in your area then please contact us on 101, or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”