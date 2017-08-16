Two staff suspended from Dundee sheltered housing complex in council cash probe

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

An investigation has been launched following reports that thousands of pounds have gone missing from a city sheltered housing complex.

The Tele has learned that Dundee City Council is currently carrying out an internal investigation into what has been described as “financial irregularities” at Craigie Very Sheltered Housing Complex in the city’s Craigie Street.

It is understood that two members of staff have been suspended while the investigation is carried out.

The sheltered housing complex is run by the city council.

A source told the Tele that the investigation was instigated by the council after it was discovered that £2,000 had “gone missing” from the complex.

It is understood that a male and a female worker at the complex remain suspended during the investigation.

It is further understood that the pair were being linked during the investigation.

It is believed that the matter has not been reported to the police at this stage.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “We do not comment on individual personnel matters.”

Craigie House provides what is described as “very sheltered” housing.

The council’s website explains that this type of housing is designed to meet the needs of people who are aged 60 or over who require additional support to live independently. It reads: “The housing is located on the ground and upper floors.

“Accommodation above ground floor is serviced by a lift.

“The service has all the features of sheltered housing along with additional support provision including being located in built sheltered housing complexes and having controlled entry access to complexes.

“Also included are dining facilities with meals provision, cleaning of common areas and specially equipped bathrooms; allowing assisted bathing.”