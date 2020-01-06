Marines from RM Condor Arbroath deny attacking police in Dundee city centre

Two serving marines have denied attacking police officers in Dundee city centre.

Max Mortimore and Daniel Gay, both based at RM Condor in Arbroath, are charged with struggling with officers on South Ward Road on December 6.

Mortimore, 21, allegedly advanced at two police officers while shouting and swearing.

Prosecutors allege Gay, 21, assaulted PC Mark Reid by lunging at him and trying to punch him before struggling and lashing out at officers arresting him.

Mortimore is also alleged to have kicked out at three officers which resulted in him fracturing the wrist of PC Eilidh Hill. The pair pled not guilty and will stand trial in May.