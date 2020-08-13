Two remain in hospital after train crash which killed three people on Dundee to Aberdeen line

Two people remain in hospital today following yesterday’s train crash near Stonehaven.

Three people, driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury died after the train derailed south of the town.

Six other people were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with what were described as “not serious” injuries.

NHS Grampian has this afternoon confirmed four of those people have now been discharged, the remaining two are both in a stable condition.

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “Following yesterday’s major incident, four patients have been discharged from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“Two remain in hospital, both are in stable condition.”

Professor Dame Sue Black, herself a regular passenger on the 06.38am train from Glasgow, paid tribute on Twitter today to conductor Donald Dinnie, saying he will be “greatly missed”.

For those of us who travelled on the 06.38 to Glasgow every day – i am heart sorry to hear that Donald (conductor) was a victim of the crash. A friend, a gentleman, always fun, full of life and now greatly missed by family, friends, colleagues and passengers @ScotRail pic.twitter.com/sxR1LLvaRr — Professor Dame Sue Black (@ProfSueBlack) August 13, 2020

Further tributes to those involved in the crash, have come from Her Majesty the Queen, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and many others.

