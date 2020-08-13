Friday, August 14th 2020 Show Links
News / Scotland

Two remain in hospital after train crash which killed three people on Dundee to Aberdeen line

by Steven Rae
August 13, 2020, 5:38 pm Updated: August 14, 2020, 10:56 am
Brett McCullogh, left, and Donald Dinnie, died following the derailment, along with passenger Christopher Stuchbury.
Brett McCullogh, left, and Donald Dinnie, died following the derailment, along with passenger Christopher Stuchbury.

Two people remain in hospital today following yesterday’s train crash near Stonehaven.

Three people, driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury died after the train derailed south of the town.

Six other people were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with what were described as “not serious” injuries.

Third victim of Stonehaven train crash named locally as Christopher Stuchbury, 62

NHS Grampian has this afternoon confirmed four of those people have now been discharged, the remaining two are both in a stable condition.

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “Following yesterday’s major incident, four patients have been discharged from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“Two remain in hospital, both are in stable condition.”

Professor Dame Sue Black, herself a regular passenger on the 06.38am train from Glasgow, paid tribute on Twitter today to conductor Donald Dinnie, saying he will be “greatly missed”.

Further tributes to those involved in the crash, have come from Her Majesty the Queen, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and many others.

Families of two of the deceased have also been released, and can be read by clicking the link below.

‘His passing leaves a huge void in our lives’: Family pay tribute to Stonehaven train crash driver