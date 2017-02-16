Nearly 70% of local people housed in a young offenders prison come from two Dundee postcodes.

Data released via the Freedom of Information Act has revealed that 12 Dundonians are currently in HM Polmont Young Offenders Institution.

The statistics show that 67% come from the DD3 and DD4 postcodes.

Figures show that there are two males who come from the DD3 postcode who have been convicted and are currently serving a sentence and another two who are untried.

Four male Polmont prisoners who come from the DD4 area have been convicted.

In addition, two convicted males from the DD2 area are serving sentences at the prison.

One untried male from the DD9 postcode and another convicted male from the DD10 area are also housed in the jail.

Polmont is a facility for offenders aged between 16 and 21. Sentences range from six months to life. The average length of sentence is between two and four years.