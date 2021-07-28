News / Local / Fife Two people taken to hospital following Fife crash By Lindsey Hamilton July 28, 2021, 1:05 pm Police on the A909 after the accident. Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Fife on Wednesday. The accident happened on the A909 Cowdenbeath to Kelty stretch, between Netherton farm and Nelsons truck yard. The condition of those taken to hospital is not yet known. Heavy rain It is understood the collision happened during heavy rain just after 9.30am. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 9.40am Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe