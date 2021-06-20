Two people taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Fife

Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on a Fife road.

Emergency services closed an area of the B942 near the Abercrombie junction north of St Monans after the incident, at around 1pm today.

Paramedics and fire crews rushed to the scene alongside colleagues from Police Scotland.

There is no update on the condition of the people who have been taken to hospital.

A spokeswoman for the force advised the road is likely to reopen imminently after the incident earlier this afternoon.

She added: “Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-car collision. An area near the Abercrombie junction was closed off from around 1pm.”