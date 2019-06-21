Two people rescued from River Tay in space of 90 minutes

Two people were rescued from the Tay in the space of 90 minutes – and another lifeboat was called after a false alarm – in a busy night for the Broughty Ferry crew.

A man and a woman were both plucked from the river in blustery conditions by Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew.

The woman had fallen from the bridge and the man had come into difficulties while swimming.

Both casualties were taken to hospital for treatment and neither has been identified.

The lifeboat crew were in action again at 3am today when they were called out over concern for a person on the banks of the Tay at Riverside Drive. It turned out to be a false alarm and the crew returned to base.

The incidents follow on from what has been an extremely busy week for the crew, after 11 shouts in just eight days.

A spokesman for the crew said: “The volunteer crews responded to the first call at 5.12pm following a report that someone had fallen from the Tay Road Bridge.

“Both the all-weather lifeboat and the inshore lifeboat were launched in blustery conditions.

“The crew of the inshore lifeboat located a female in the water with injuries.

“They removed her and began treating her before transferring her to the larger all-weather lifeboat where treatment continued while making a rapid trip back to Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station where she was handed over to waiting paramedics.”

On the crew’s second shout, the spokesman added: “Both boats were launched and located the distressed swimmer halfway across the river in between both bridges.

“He was taken aboard the inshore lifeboat before being transferred to the all-weather lifeboat and taken back to the lifeboat station.

“The man was taken via ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.”