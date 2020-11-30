Two people have been charged after a woman was found injured at a house in Kirkton at the weekend.

The man and woman, both in their 30s, were traced following a large-scale police operation on Saturday evening.

Officers had earlier arrived at Helmsdale Avenue following reports of a disturbance and found a woman injured inside one of the properties.

One eyewitness was shocked to hear two were charged following the Kirkton incident.

“It was nearer to 6.30pm I was coming along the street and there were at least four police vehicles in attendance it looked to be a fairly large operation in progress,” the man said.

“The paramedic crew were stationed slightly further up the road from the police vehicles.

“Given the time of night I was slightly taken aback by the number of emergency crews at the scene given the time of night.

“When I came back into the area nearer to 9.30pm there was still a police unit stationed on the street.”

Police Scotland confirmed two had been charged in connection with the Kirkton incident and that the injured woman received treatment at the scene but did not require to go to Ninewells Hospital for any further treatment.

A spokeswoman said: “At around 4.50pm on Saturday November 28 police were called to a report of disturbance within a property in Helmsdale Avenue, Dundee. Officers attended and found a woman injured within.

“She was treated by paramedics and did not require hospital treatment. A 33-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were subsequently traced and were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“Both are due to appear before Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday November 30 and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”