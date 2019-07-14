Two pedestrians pronounced dead at scene after being hit by car in Fife

Two people have died after being hit by a car in Fife.

Police in the region are appealing for witnesses following the double fatality.

The incident took place around 10.10am on Saturday, on the A911 Leslie Road, Glenrothes between Rothes and Leslie roundabouts.

A grey Ford Fiesta travelling northwest was involved in a collision with two pedestrians, police said.

A spokesman said: “Both pedestrians, a 59-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The 20-year-old male driver suffered minor injuries. Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision.

“The road was closed for approximately six hours for collision investigation at the scene.”

Sergeant Ewan Pearce from Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “Tragically as a result of this collision two people have lost their lives and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.

“I would ask anyone who may have been travelling on the A911 Leslie Road, Glenrothes at the time of the collision on Saturday morning and who witnessed what happened to come forward to assist our investigation.

“I would specifically ask that the drivers of a blue Kia Sportage (or similar) and a vehicle drawing a horsebox who are believed to have been in the area at the time of the collision to contact the police.

“Anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the vehicle or pedestrians immediately prior to the collision, and has not yet spoken to officers, are asked to get in touch to provide this at their earliest opportunity.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1565 of July 13.