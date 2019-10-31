Two out of three ain’t bad but Dee are after more – Dorrans

Dundee’s midfield maestro Graham Dorrans says two out of three ain’t bad but the Dark Blues are going for a perfect treble tomorrow night.

The Dark Blues welcome Greenock Morton to Dens Park on the back of two morale-boosting victories on the road.

The win at Ayr United last Friday was their first away league win of the campaign and they backed that up with another three points at Alloa on Tuesday.

Dorrans says it was great to see two sides of the team in those two successes.

He told the Tele: “It would be great to make it three wins in a week.

“We knew it was a big week coming up but we had to take it a game at a time – we did Friday night, ticked it off and done, then a good win at Alloa on Tuesday, but again it is done.

© SNS

“We now concentrate on tomorrow for another tough game.

“Hopefully, we can get the three points.

“The games are coming thick and fast and we need to put a run together.

“We know we are trailing a few teams ahead of us in the league so, hopefully, this is us starting to put that run together to claw back some points.

“We have confidence behind us now from the last couple of games so we’ll see where we go from there.

“Last Friday was a tough game, not a pretty one where we needed to grind out the win then Tuesday we played much better football.

“If you want to do it in this league you need to grind out wins like we did at Ayr.”

Dorrans made his Dundee debut at Cappielow the last time the Dark Blues took on Morton.

That day ended in disappointment with a 1-0 reverse and the midfielder says it would be good to show how far he and the team have come in the five weeks since that contest.

The 32-year-old signed for the Dark Blues on the Friday night before coming off the bench the following day.

He said: “The game at Morton was my first, I played 15-20 minutes in that one, and we never got the result or the performance down there. It will be tough again tomorrow.

“Before that game I hadn’t even trained with the boys yet and I’m five weeks in now.

“For me, it was about getting in, getting back up to speed, getting games on board and I’ve done that.

“I’m feeling good and fit right now, which I hope continues.

“I am really enjoying it here, just being back out there and playing games.

“I’ve missed that for a long time, the buzz of training all week knowing you have a game coming up.”

Dorrans feels the 3-0 win at Alloa showed how good Dundee can be when they put everything together and he’s backing the Dark Blues to keep up that level of performance.

He’s also backing striker Kane Hemmings, who grabbed two goals after a lean spell, to keep firing.

“It was a good win for us, we started the first half very well, passing the ball about and moving it well.

“They came out second half and put us under a bit of pressure but that will happen in games and it was good we could get the third goal to kill it off.”

He added: “Kane has been great the last couple of weeks with his hold-up and link-up play with the boys around him.

“I’m glad he got a couple of goals which will give him confidence and, hopefully, he can go on a little run for us now.

“His overall play has been great.

“Hopefully, that couple of goals on Tuesday can push him on and he can add a few more.”