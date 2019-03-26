Two of Tayside’s top amatuer footballers get World Cup call-up

Two of Dundee’s top amateur footballers will be swapping Tayside for Thailand to represent Scotland at the Seniors World Cup.

Davie Taylor and Scott McIntosh are set to travel more than 5,000 miles to compete in the tournament. The players will be rubbing shoulders with some ex-pros during the week-long contest this summer.

Taking place in Pathum Thani Province, it has been organised to help the victims of the tsunami disaster in 2004.

Speaking today, the players revealed Scotland have been participating in the tournament since 2011.

The squad has previously boasted Livingston manager Gary Holt among its players.

Nations including Italy, the USA and England have taken part in the tournament for players aged 38 and above.

Scott, 45, from Fintry, said he and Davie were “delighted” to be among the pool of 18 players.

He said: “The call came totally out of the blue.

“I had been playing against Davie in an over 35s’ match between DECSC Dundee and St James over 35s’ football club and it stemmed from there.

“I got the call and spoke with my family about me going across there to play.

“I spoke with the Scotland manager and when he told me a little bit more about the set-up I was blown away.

“The national anthems are played before the match as well.

“As far as we are aware, we are the first guys from Dundee to have represented Scotland in this tournament.

“We need to do a bit of fund-raising before June to get us over there.

“My Saturday team, Barnhill, have already helped to contribute some cash towards getting there.”

The players need to raise more than £800 to help with travel, accommodation and funding towards supporting the event.

Davie, 43, said the matches will be played in the national stadium.

He said: “Gary Holt played in the tournament last year but there have been some ex-pros among the other squads, too.

“Most of the boys in the squad for Scotland have been involved with professional clubs, so it’s great that me and Scott have this opportunity.”