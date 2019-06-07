Two NHS Tayside services win top UNICEF awards at Dundee event

Two NHS Tayside services have scooped UNICEF awards.

The presentation took place at Dundee Football Club’s Dens Park and health officials collected the UK Baby Friendly Award plus the Baby Friendly Gold Award Revalidation prize.

The event was organised by NHS Tayside to promote breastfeeding and celebrate the UNICEF awards double while mums, babies and families who attended were able to enjoy a range of information stalls on baby and child health and wellbeing along with music and dance activities from Scottish youth dance group, YDance.

MSP Joe FitzPatrick, Minister for Public Health, Sport and Wellbeing, presented the awards while Dundee managing director John Nelms received a breastfeeding friendly award sticker to mark the club’s support.

And Janet Dalzell, Infant Nutrition Co-ordinator with NHS Tayside said: “We’ll share the Breastfeeding Friendly Award logo with cafes, restaurants and businesses for their invaluable support.”