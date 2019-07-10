Two new exhibitions celebrating club culture and Mary Quant coming to V&A Dundee

V&A Dundee is to host two major exhibitions next year celebrating the work of Mary Quant and five decades of club culture.

The exhibition, on the iconic fashion designer, will delve into the world of fashion and nightclubs.

It will run from April 4 until September 6.

Currently on show at V&A South Kensington, it will explore the years between 1955 and 1975 when Quant captured the spirit of the sixties and utilised mass production techniques to create a new look for women.

.@VADundee have revealed future exhibitions for 2020. One focusing on the fashion of Mary Quant and another on club culture will take centre stage at the museum next year! Exciting! 🤩🤩🤩 #VADundee #Dundee #DundeeCulture #DundeeIsNow

https://t.co/JXRDvTBiwu — Dundee Culture (@DundeeCulture) July 10, 2019

Co-curated for the V&A by Jenny Lister and Stephanie Wood, the show draws on the V&A’s extensive fashion holdings and features an extraordinary range of garments tracked down following a public call-out.

The V&A also had unprecedented access to Dame Mary Quant’s archive.

V&A Dundee will then go on to explore the world’s most influential nightclubs with the exhibition Night Fever: Designing Club Culture which will be on display from October 31 2020 to February 14 2021.

© Supplied

From Studio 54 where Andy Warhol was a regular, to the Haçienda in Manchester designed by Ben Kelly with graphic design by Peter Saville, the exhibition is the first large-scale examination of the relationship between club culture and design.

Developed by the Vitra Design Museum and ADAM – Brussels Design Museum, it includes films, photography, posters, flyers, and fashion, as well as light and music installations.

Sophie McKinlay, Director of Programme at V&A Dundee, said: “V&A Dundee celebrates the exciting world of design and our 2020 exhibitions continue to highlight a diverse range of disciplines.

“V&A South Kensington has groundbreaking fashions shows so I’m thrilled that Mary Quant will be the first we bring to Dundee. As well as showcasing influential designs it also explores ideas of brand and identity at a time when people were eager for change.

“We will then shine a spotlight on a design environment with endless possibilities in Night Fever, an exhibition looking at club culture through the lens of design.”

Philip Long, Director of V&A Dundee, said: “V&A Dundee is developing its role as an international centre for design and we are delighted to be working with colleagues from across the V&A and with institutions internationally to bring the most ambitious exhibitions to Dundee and Scotland.”