Two new Coronavirus cases confirmed in Fife, as panic-buying continues

Two new cases of coronavirus have been revealed in Fife, it was revealed yesterday.

The latest round of test results were disclosed by health experts and the total of positive cases in Scotland is now 11.

The first case of the virus in Scotland was in Arbroath and two new cases were reported in Fife following the daily tests by the Department of Health and Social Care.

The latest numbers are published at 2pm each day and officials warned the public that t common symptoms of coronavirus include: high temperature or fever, a cough and

shortness of breath

A free helpline has been set up for people who do not have symptoms but are looking for general advice: 0800 028 2816.

Overseas visitors to Scotland, regardless of their residency status, are exempt from NHS charges for both the diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19).

And shops continued to feel the impact of panic buying of hand sanitiser hit Boots in Dundee city centre.

It took just 40 minutes for freshly-replenished stock to disappear from the shelves yesterday, according to staff.

And customers are being restricted to just two bottles each as concern continues in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Boots workers have placed placards on the shelves of sanitising gel products informing customers of a two-product-per-person limit.

“Hand sanitisers are currently limited to two per customer – help us to support as many people as possible to keep their hands clean this winter,” the signs read.

Meanwhile, benefit claimants have been told that they won’t be sanctioned if they are unable to meet their work coach because of having to self-isolate due to the virus.

A DWP spokeswoman said: “Our staff are ready to support people if they are affected – we urge them to contact us by phone, or their work coach via their online journal, to explain their situation.”

She added that Universal Credit is designed to adjust depending on people’s earnings or other income. If they are self-isolating and doing less hours, then people are urged to let the DWP know in the usual way via their online journal.