Two new cases of coronavirus in Tayside in the past 24 hours

There have been two new confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in Tayside in the past 24 hours, new figures show.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the total positive cases for the region since the outbreak began has risen to 1,670. There are currently eight patients with confirmed Covid-19 in hospital in the area.

There have been three new confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in Fife since Friday. The total number of confirmed cases in the region to date is 834, with 61 people receiving hospital treatment.

A total of 112,984 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS labs to date. Of these, 97,602 were confirmed negative and 15,382 were positive.

The latest update also shows 2,353 patients who tested positive have died since the outbreak began.

