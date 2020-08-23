Two more schools in Dundee confirm positive Covid-19 cases

Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at two more city schools, NHS Tayside and Dundee City Council have said.

St Peter and Paul’s School and Happy Times out of school club at Downfield Primary School have recorded one case each.

Both have been linked to the Kingspark outbreak last week.

A joint statement from NHS Tayside and Dundee City Council said: “A single positive case has been linked to the Primary 2A class at St Peter and Paul’s School in Dundee. Parents of all pupils in P2A have been contacted this evening by education staff to advise that their child should self-isolate for 14 days until 2 September.

“A single positive case has been linked to Happy Times out-of school club at Downfield Primary School. All staff of the out-of-school club and children who attended have been contacted this evening and are also self-isolating for 14 days until 2 September.

“Please be reassured that if you have not been contacted individually, your child has not been identified as a contact of the case, and they can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal.”

It was also confirmed on Sunday night that the number of positive tests at Kingspark now stands at 22, including 17 members of staff, two pupils and three community contacts.

The school remains closed and all staff and pupils continue to self-isolate.

Dr Ellie Hothersall, Consultant in Public Health Medicine with NHS Tayside, said: “Since the identification of positive cases at Kingspark, a detailed contact tracing programme has been under way and these linked cases are being identified because of those concerted efforts of Test and Protect.

“We must do everything we can to protect all of our communities against COVID-19 and that is why we have issued the guidance to self-isolate. By taking this action we are containing any further spread of infection.

“We know that this may cause anxiety to some parents and children but we must do everything we can to ensure we keep people safe.”

Paul Clancy, Dundee City Council Executive Director of Children and Families Services, said: “I would like to reassure families that this action is being taken to keep everyone safe. This is our paramount concern and we cannot be complacent.”