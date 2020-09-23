Two more positive Covid-19 cases confirmed at Abertay University

Two more individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 at an Abertay University hall of residence.

Parker House, which houses 500 students, was placed in lockdown after a male student tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Everyone inside the building has been instructed to self-isolate until further notice.

NHS Tayside’s Health Protection Team said it was continuing to investigate a number of positive and suspected cases.

Close contacts of the positive cases are being contacted and provided with appropriate advice.

Dr Daniel Chandler, Associate Director of Public Health and chair of the IMT said, “We understand that asking all residents of Parker House to self-isolate poses challenges, however, we know from outbreaks in other university settings across Scotland that the virus can spread very quickly in student accommodation.

“Further investigation and contact tracing is continuing and we will review this advice in the coming days.

“In the meantime, it is really important that any residents who develop symptoms book a test as soon as possible. All students should also continue to follow the updated national guidance and not make indoor social visits to other households.”

Welfare support and advice for students self-isolating is being provided, the team confirmed.