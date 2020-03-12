Two more people in Tayside test positive for coronavirus

Two people in Tayside have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Scottish Government has confirmed that 60 people in Scotland have now tested positive for the virus.

It marks the largest daily increase of Covid-19 cases since the outbreak began, with 24 new infections since Wednesday.

The latest daily figures showed that of the 2,892 tests carried out in Scotland a total of 2,832 tests were negative for the disease.

The first case of the virus in Scotland was confirmed in Tayside on March 1.

Earlier today Nicola Sturgeon said large gatherings will be cancelled in a bid to delay the spread of the virus.

