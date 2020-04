A further two people have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus in Scotland, taking the country’s death toll to 220.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also announced at the daily briefing that 361 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

Scotland’s total confirmed cases is now 3,706.

197 people are in intensive care with suspected or confirmed coronavirus – an increase of five from yesterday.

Ms Sturgeon said there are 1,590 people in hospital – which includes the intensive care numbers.