Dundee rocked by two more drug deaths just hours after summit in city

Hours after a summit that targeted a worrying increase in fatal overdoses, two more drug-related deaths occurred in Dundee.

A woman in her 40s and a 41-year-old man died last Wednesday.

Police have confirmed both fatalities, with the woman dying suddenly at her home on Pitalpin Court and the man, who lived in Tulloch Court, dying in Ninewells Hospital.

The woman is understood to have died of an overdose, while the man is thought to have passed away due to health conditions associated with drug-taking.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers attended in Pitalpin Court shortly after noon on Wednesday May 15 in response to the reported sudden death of a woman in her 40s.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”

The spokesman added: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 41-year-old man died in Ninewells Hospital on Wednesday May 15.

“The death appears to be medical in nature and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”

One resident of Pitalpin Court said: “I knew this woman and she was known to have drug addiction issues. Police were here all day last Wednesday. It’s very sad that she has died.”

The deaths took place the day after overdose protection activists from Canada told experts in Dundee that policies must change or deaths will soar.

Professor Bernie Pauly and Dr Bruce Wallace, of the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research, issued the warning at a national conference held at the Steeple Church, Nethergate.

The latest deaths have heralded another call for safe consumption centres – often referred to as shooting galleries – to be opened in Dundee.

Dave Barrie, of charity Addaction, said: “I am stunned, upset and shocked that there have been further drug-related deaths in Dundee.

“I am deeply saddened to hear that yet another two of the most vulnerable in our community have died suddenly.

“Despite all the amazing work that’s happening in Dundee we are still letting people down – we have a lot more work to do.

“I’ve been invited to Westminster to give evidence at the Scottish Affairs Committee.

“This is an opportunity for MPs to hear evidence about the current situation not just in Dundee, but in Scotland.

“It will be an opportunity to share the reality and devastation that poorer communities face and also to help find a resolution that will give Scotland the opportunity to take control of this national problem.

“Addiction, no matter what form it takes, affects every single person. We all have a responsibility to make changes.”

Mr Barrie was present at the seminar in Dundee and thinks the city could learn a lot from the Canadian approach.

He said: “The group from the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research spoke about the use of safe consumption centres in their country.

“I believe they produced overwhelming and compelling evidence that there is a place for such centres.

“I think they showed enough proof that we should be talking about having centres like this in Dundee.”