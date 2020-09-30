Two more Covid-19 cases at Abertay University accommodation block

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases at Abertay University’s Parker House has risen to 74, an increase of two, since Tuesday.

At the university’s nearby Meadowside Halls, the figure remains the same as yesterday with 24 people testing positive for the virus as of 3pm on Wednesday.

Residents are continuing to self-isolate in line with advice from the IMT and testing kits are being made available to everyone at the accommodation.

Dr Daniel Chandler, Associate Director of Public Health and chair of the IMT, said that he would be writing to residents of Parker House and Meadowside Halls to outline more detailed guidance on when their periods of self-isolation can end.

He said: “I would like to once again thank the student population of Tayside for their continued support and understanding at this time.

“We do not underestimate the effect that asking individuals to self-isolate has on their lives.

“We know that many students have questions about when their period of self-isolation can end and the NHS Tayside Health Protection and Test & Protect team have been working hard to gather information to allow us to issue more detailed guidance.

“Tomorrow, I will be writing to residents of Parker House and Meadowside Halls to outline more detailed guidance on when their periods of self-isolation can end.

“It is important to note that the guidance on when self-isolation can end will vary depending on each individual’s circumstances.

“This means that residents of Meadowside and Parker House will be ending their period of self-isolation on different dates. It is important that each resident continues their self-isolation until the date they are advised.

“In the meantime, I would encourage all students who develop symptoms to self-isolate and book a test as soon as possible.”