Three friends allegedly assaulted a couple on the street outside a Dundee pub.

Darren Smith, 30, of William Street, Gemma Smith, 27, of The Elms, and Robert Welsh, 28, of Wolseley Street, will stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court after denying a charge of assault to injury.

All three accused deny assaulting Thomas Alison by repeatedly punching and kicking him on the head and body, to his injury, outside the Bush Bar, Seagate, on April 30.

Gemma Smith further denies a charge of assaulting Heather Bradley by repeatedly slapping her on the face to her injury at the same location on the same date.

A trial for all accused is set to take place on October 12 with an intermediate diet on November 6.