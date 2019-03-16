Two men verbally abuse worker at local MP’s office in Crieff

Police are hunting for two men who verbally abused a woman working in the local MP’s office in Crieff.

The incident took place in Comrie Street at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

A woman was allegedly subjected to verbal abuse and threats by two men who had came to the office door.

Officers would like to trace two men in connection with this incident. The first is white, about 5ft 5 with short hair, wearing dark clothing and jeans. The second is also white, about 5ft 7 and with a mullet-type haircut, also wearing dark clothing and jeans.

If anyone has any relevant information, or if anyone driving in the area has dash-cam footage that could be of use to us, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 4241 of 14th March.