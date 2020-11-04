Two men to appear in court, one charged with 15 offences in Dundee

Two men have been charged with 20 alleged offences between them in Dundee, police have said.

A 24-year-old man is to be reported to the procurator fiscal for a total of 15 alleged crimes, including thefts, attempted thefts, and being within the grounds of premises with intent to steal.

It is alleged the offences took place between October 18 and 23 in the Fairmuir, Muirfield and Woodside areas of Dundee.

The man is currently remanded in prison in relation to other alleged offences and will appear at court at a later date.

Also, a 25-year-old man was arrested and charged yesterday in connection with two alleged thefts and three instances of allegedly being within the grounds of premises with the intent to steal.

The incidents are said to have taken place in the early hours of Wednesday October 21 in Muirfield Crescent, Dundee.