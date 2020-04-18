Two men ordered to stand trial over ‘knife attacks’ on Dundee children

A sheriff has ordered two men to stand trial over allegations that they carried out knife attacks on two children.

Darren Anderson, of Kingsway East, and Daniel Blake, of Deveron Crescent, allegedly carried out the attacks on March 31.

The pair continued to make no plea in connection with the allegations when they made a second appearance on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged that one child suffered severe injury as a result of being stabbed while another was struck on the head with a blade.

Prosecutors allege that Anderson, 31, was responsible for attacking the first child.

Anderson allegedly assaulted the youngster on Kingsway East by trying to strike him on the body with a knife before pushing the child and causing them to fall.

He allegedly pulled the child by the body to prevent them from leaving before striking the child with a knife to the youngster’s severe injury.

A second charge alleges that Anderson and Blake, 41, both assaulted the second child.

The youngster was allegedly struck on the head with a knife before being pinned against a wall.

Anderson and Blake allegedly placed a knife against the child’s neck before repeatedly punching the child on the body and striking them with a wrench or similar implement to the youngster’s injury.

A third charge alleges that on April 1 at an address in Fintry, Anderson sent a Facebook message to one of the children threatening them with violence.

Blake is additionally charged with failing to provide DNA samples and fingerprints to detectives at police headquarters on West Bell Street on April 7.

Appearing from custody, the pair were fully committed for trial by Sheriff Tom Hughes before being remanded.